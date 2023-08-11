Everton target Wilfried Gnonto refuses to play against Birmingham but Leeds insist he is not for sale

Leeds United have reiterated that Everton target Wilfried Gnonto is not for sale after the player refused to play in Saturday’s Championship clash at Birmingham City.

The Toffees have seen two bids rejected by Leeds for the Italy international and Gnonto was informed earlier in the week that he would not be sold this summer.

The player responded by making himself unavailable to play in the midweek League Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town.

He returned to training but told Daniel Farke that he “does not feel able to play” at St Andrew’s and he will not travel with the rest of the squad.

Leeds released a statement on Friday night confirming the situation is now an “internal disciplinary matter”.

Gnonto is keen to move on from Leeds to cement his place in Italy’s squad for next summer’s Euros and is understood to be eager to discuss a move to Goodison Park if a fee can be agreed.

But the club’s stance is that the player will not leave this summer – and their statement says there will be “no further comment” on the matter.

But it is an unnecessary distraction for Farke, who is hoping for further reinforcements to arrive to bolster their push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Analysis: How is the transfer window going?

By Daniel Storey, i ‘s chief football writer

Another summer of make do and mend. The positive spin is that, despite suggestions of interest early in the summer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Amadou Onana remain at Goodison. In central midfield at least, Everton have options: Onana, Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Garner.

The additions lay bare Everton’s enforced austerity. Ashley Young is a willing worker and potential dressing room leader, but he is also 38 years old and joins on a free transfer.

The signing of Arnaut Danjuma on loan is a smart one, assuming supporters forgive him for backtracking on the same move in January. The loan at Tottenham Hotspur didn’t work out, but Danjuma will likely start if Demarai Gray’s move to Fulham comes off.

