Manchester United vs Lyon: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today

Having beaten Leeds in Norway last week, the Red Devils take to Scotland on Wednesday to meet the French side at Murrayfield.
Mason Mount made his debut in a 2-0 win over the Championship side before the United stars involved in summer internationals return for this friendly.
Lyon finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season and have Chelsea target Rayan Cherki among their ranks.
This is the second of eight friendlies planned for United this summer, with a hectic summer schedule taking them to the United States for a pre-season tour after this game.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Man United vs Lyon is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off today, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
The match will take place at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.
Where to watch Man United vs Lyon
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on MUTV.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the MUTV website and app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Man United vs Lyon team news
The Red Devils have named a youthful squad travelling to Edinburgh for the game, including veteran defender Jonny Evans after he signed a short-term deal.
Fred has made the flight north after an injury knock with Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Raphael Varane, Antony and Lisandro Martinez the senior players involved.
Goalkeepers: Nathan Bishop, Elyh Harrison, Matej Kovar
Defenders: Jonny Evans, Alvaro Fernandez, Will Fish, Marc Jurado, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams
Midfielders: Fred, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Donny van de Beek
Forwards: Amad, Antony, Noam Emeran, Omari Forson, Joe Hugill, Jadon Sancho
Man United vs Lyon prediction
The Red Devils dispatched Leeds relatively comfortably and will hope to step up a gear with the return of their star players.
Man United to win, 3-1.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The two teams last met competitively in 2008, when Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner in a Champions League last-16 tie. Overall, Lyon have failed to win any of their four meetings, drawing two.
Source link