F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

Max Verstappen is not on pole, but has extended his title lead by riumphing in a rain-hit sprint race on Saturday, beating runner-up Oscar Piastri.

The reigning world champion is targeting an eighth consecutive victory, with Sebastian Vettel’s all-time record of nine in his sights. Will he do it? Here’s how you can watch.

Where to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, the Belgian Grand Prix is being broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with coverage of Grand Prix Sunday beginning at 12:30pm BST. Coverage of the race itself gets underway at 1:55pm, ahead of a 2pm start.

Free-to-air highlights are on Channel 4 from 6:30pm.

Live stream: Coverage of the race is also available to subscribers online via the Sky Go app.

Live coverage: You can follow the race as it happens with Standard Sport’s live blog.