Starting line-up and replacements as Owen Farrell returns and Marcus Smith at full-back

England head coach Steve Borthwick has recalled captain Owen Farrell at fly-half as one of 12 changes to a heavily rotated starting XV for the Rugby World Cup Pool D leaders’ clash with Chile on Saturday 23 September.

George Ford – the winner of consecutive man of the match awards in England’s opening fixture wins against Argentina and Japan – drops to the bench at Lille’s Stade Pierre-Mauroy as England’s skipper is immediately re-introduced at No 10 following his return from a four-match suspension.

Ford, named as the team’s captain in the absence of the rested Courtney Lawes, will be expected to make an appearance off the bench and could shift Farrell out to No 12 if he does so.

As reported on Wednesday, fly-half Marcus Smith makes a heavily-anticipated first start at full-back for England following an energetic performance off the bench in the final quarter of Sunday’s 34-12 win over Japan, joined in a brand-new back three by wings Henry Arundell and Max Malins.

That means Elliot Daly moves from the left wing slot to No 13, with Ollie Lawrence named at inside centre alongside him.

There will also be a new duo in the second row, with locks David Ribbans and George Martin getting the nod ahead of Mario Itoje and Ollie Chessum.

With Jack Willis at openside flanker, Lewis Ludlam shifts to blindside flanker to make room for Billy Vunipola’s first start of this World Cup at No 8.

Scrum-half Danny Care starts alongside Farrell in the half-backs with Alex Mitchell out of the matchday squad, while loosehead prop Bevan Rodd and hooker Theo Dan start their first games of the tournament to join Kyle Sinckler in the front row, replacing Joe Marler and Jamie George, respectively.

With the decision to start Smith at full-back for the first time in his senior career, and a squad absent key figures including Itoje and previously-acting captain Lawes, Borthwick is likely taking the opportunity for rest, rotation and experimentation in a match against lower-ranked opposition in winless World Cup debutants Chile.

After this, England face a final Pool D match against Samoa, followed almost certainly by an appearance in next month’s quarterfinals.

“One of the many great things about the Rugby World Cup is that the tournament provides an excellent opportunity to play against teams that we rarely have a chance to see. It is for that reason that we are particularly looking forward to testing ourselves against Chile on Saturday,” the England boss said.

“Having watched our next opponent closely, we know that we will have to prepare and play well against a committed Chile team.

England’s third game of this Rugby World Cup kicks off at 4.45pm BST, as Borthwick’s men look to extend their unbeaten run.

England team to play Chile

15. Marcus Smith (26 caps)

14. Henry Arundell (8 caps)

13. Elliot Daly (61 caps)

12. Ollie Lawrence (16 caps)

11. Max Malins (21 caps)

10. Owen Farrell – captain (107 caps)

9. Danny Care (91 caps)

1. Bevan Rodd (3 caps)

2. Theo Dan ( 5 caps)

3. Kyle Sinckler ( 64 caps)

4. David Ribbans (8 caps)

5. George Martin (5 caps)

6. Lewis Ludlam (23 caps)

7. Jack Willis (13 caps)

8. Billy Vunipola (71 caps)

Replacements: