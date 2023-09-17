Everton vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

A rsenal today head to Everton looking to maintain momentum after a huge win over Manchester United before the international break.

On the face of it, the Gunners should be leaving Liverpool with three points, but Goodison Park has not proven a happy hunting ground over the last few years.

Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten there last season, meaning it is five visits without a victory for the north London giants.

Still, the manner in which they claimed all three points against United has lifted the mood after a draw against Fulham, and the Toffees have been in dire form thus far.

If they’re going to end their hoodoo, now feels like the perfect time.

READ MORE

Date, kick-off time and venue

Everton vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off time today, Sunday 17 September, 2023.

Goodison Park in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Everton vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning after the 2pm kick-off between Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app or website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Everton vs Arsenal team news

Dwight McNeil is likely to be fit for the home side after recovering from an ankle injury, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin could feature after his recent facial injury. Jack Harrison is not ready to make his debut.

For Arsenal, there was a brief scare when Gabriel Magalhaes came off for Brazil but the defender looks to have avoided injury. Thomas Partey, however, is out.

Bukayo Saka should be fit despite reports suggesting he was injured on England duty.

Gabriel Magalhaes is likely to be fit for the Gunners despite an injury scare on international duty / Getty Images

Everton vs Arsenal prediction

Goodison Park appears to have a strong hold over Arsenal but that surely cannot go on forever. Given how Everton are playing at the moment, it would be a major shock if the Gunners do not end their hoodoo.

Arsenal to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Everton wins: 65

Draws: 46

Arsenal wins: 110

Everton vs Arsenal latest odds

Everton to win: 6/1

Draw: 7/2

Arsenal to win: 1/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.