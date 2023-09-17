Everton vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

rsenal today head to Everton looking to maintain momentum after a huge win over Manchester United before the international break.
On the face of it, the Gunners should be leaving Liverpool with three points, but Goodison Park has not proven a happy hunting ground over the last few years.
Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten there last season, meaning it is five visits without a victory for the north London giants.
Still, the manner in which they claimed all three points against United has lifted the mood after a draw against Fulham, and the Toffees have been in dire form thus far.
If they’re going to end their hoodoo, now feels like the perfect time.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Everton vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off time today, Sunday 17 September, 2023.
Goodison Park in Liverpool will host.
Where to watch Everton vs Arsenal
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning after the 2pm kick-off between Bournemouth and Chelsea.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app or website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.
Everton vs Arsenal team news
Dwight McNeil is likely to be fit for the home side after recovering from an ankle injury, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin could feature after his recent facial injury. Jack Harrison is not ready to make his debut.
For Arsenal, there was a brief scare when Gabriel Magalhaes came off for Brazil but the defender looks to have avoided injury. Thomas Partey, however, is out.
Bukayo Saka should be fit despite reports suggesting he was injured on England duty.
Everton vs Arsenal prediction
Goodison Park appears to have a strong hold over Arsenal but that surely cannot go on forever. Given how Everton are playing at the moment, it would be a major shock if the Gunners do not end their hoodoo.
Arsenal to win 3-0.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Everton wins: 65
Draws: 46
Arsenal wins: 110
Everton vs Arsenal latest odds
Everton to win: 6/1
Draw: 7/2
Arsenal to win: 1/2
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.
