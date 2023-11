Fresh from a painful ten-point deduction for breaching financial rules, the Toffees find themselves plunged into the relegation zone having seemingly pushed away from survival worries with a decent start to the season under Sean Dyche. Now five points from safety, they face a United team they have only beaten once in their last ten meetings. With Luton picking up a rare win yesterday, Everton are under pressure to quickly pick up points and ensure any relegations fears do not grow.