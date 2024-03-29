Every England player who is ineligible to play Test rugby after moving to France

The ever-growing exodus of English players to France has become a hot topic in rugby union, as the Premiership attempts to counter the considerable talent drain towards the much richer Top 14.

Not even the RFU’s policy of banning foreign-based players from the national side is proving to be enough of a deterrent, with a host of players signing new deals to head across the channel this summer.

Lewis Ludlam and Kyle Sinckler are the latest pair to sign Top 14 contracts, both heading to Toulon, while Billy Vunipola is heavily linked with a move to Montpellier.

Ludlam and Sinckler will be following the likes of Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi to France, a trio with 277 England caps between them, although the latter duo have announced their international retirements.

There are already 16 Englishmen currently playing in the Top 14 and a significant group based in the second division Pro D2 as well, including 54-cap international Jonathan Joseph.

And a few highly talented youngsters also appear lost to Steve Borthwick’s side, with Henry Arundell and Kpoku brothers Joel and Junior already plying their trade abroad.

It is not all bad news for England, with Elliot Daly and Will Stuart two players heavily linked with French moves who have recently signed new deals to stay at their Premiership clubs.

But here’s a list of every player who now cannot play for England due to their current or planned moves to France.

England’s exiles in France

Includes every English player in the Top 14 and every previously capped player in Pro D2