37
5
8
33
13
48
21
7
49
26
15
29
18
24
22
23
50
3
16
10
20
45
47
38
35
30
25
40
2
34
11
44
43
14
46
32
9
4
1
31
39

Ex-England winger Townsend thought his playing days might have been over before joining Luton

134 Less than a minute



Former Crystal Palace star had been without a club since the summer


Source link

134 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Kudus snubs Arsenal for Chelsea; Caicedo request; Hojlund to Man Utd today

Transfer news LIVE! Kudus snubs Arsenal for Chelsea; Caicedo request; Hojlund to Man Utd today

How Steve Borthwick’s ‘spirit of 2007’ can inspire England to an unlikely World Cup run

How Steve Borthwick’s ‘spirit of 2007’ can inspire England to an unlikely World Cup run

Ivan Perisic injury: Tottenham winger out for season after damaging ACL in training

Ivan Perisic injury: Tottenham winger out for season after damaging ACL in training

HATTERS CHATTER: Luton Town fans react to 4-1 opening day defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion

HATTERS CHATTER: Luton Town fans react to 4-1 opening day defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo