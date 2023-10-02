8
F1 takes step closer to 11th team as Michael Andretti’s bid earns FIA approval

136 2 minutes read


M

ichael Andretti’s bid to enter Formula One moved a step closer on Monday after the sport’s governing body gave its approval to the introduction of what would be F1’s 11th team.

American Andretti, the 1991 CART champion and son of 1978 F1 world champion Mario, had been seen as the clear frontrunner from as many as seven initial expressions of interest.


