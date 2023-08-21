F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023: Start time, session schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

A sea of orange will greet the drivers at Zandvoort with the home favourite looking to equal the F1 record for most consecutive wins in history, which stands at nine and is currently held by Sebastian Vettel.

Red Bull’s dominance of the 2023 campaign is unlikely to let up because of a few weeks off, with this the first of ten races to go in a season which has only been heading one way since the first chequered flag fell.

Sergio Perez banked back-to-back podiums before the break to reassert himself in the battle for race wins.

Then there are the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris who will hope their unpredictable Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren cars switch on in the Netherlands to threaten Verstappen’s homecoming.

Read More

Dutch Grand Prix start time

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place this weekend on Sunday, August 26, 2023.

For fans in the UK, the race is scheduled to begin at 2pm BST.

Dutch Grand Prix session schedule

The full weekend schedule is as follows (all times BST):

First practice: Friday, 11.30am

Second practice: Friday, 3pm

Third practice: Saturday, 10.30am

Qualifying: Saturday, 2pm

Grand prix: Sunday, 2pm

An aerial view of Zandvoort / ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast

We’re still a few days away from the grand prix so forecasts are not totally accurate, but there is a prevailing sense of wet weather for this weekend’s track action.

Friday in particular looks damp before temperatures drop to a mild 18°C or so for Saturday and Sunday, with rain looking highly likely to fall at some stage to potentially disrupt qualifying and the race.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, the entire weekend of racing is being broadcast on Sky Sports F1. Free highlights of the race will air on Channel 4 at 6.30pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers able to watch on the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action from Spa with Standard Sport’s live blog.