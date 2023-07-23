F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

The formerly dominant seven-time world champion is on pole position today for the first time since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, having stunned reigning title-holder Max Verstappen with an incredible final qualifying lap at the Hungaroring on Saturday.

He ended up beating his one-time Formula 1 championship rival by just 0.003 seconds, with Verstappen having to make do with P2 followed by the resurgent McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu.

Verstappen will no doubt still fancy his chances of securing a seventh consecutive victory despite Hamilton’s superb record in Hungary, though we could be in for an intriguing series of battles throughout the grid on Sunday.

Where to watch the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, the Hungarian Grand Prix is being broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with coverage of Grand Prix Sunday beginning at 12:30pm BST. Coverage of the race itself gets underway at 1:55pm, ahead of a 2pm start.

Live stream: Coverage of the race is also available to subscribers online via the Sky Go app.

Live coverage: You can follow the race as it happens with Standard Sport’s live blog.