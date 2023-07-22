F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Start time, full schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

Only one driver, Sebastian Vettel, has ever managed more than seven consecutive victories as Verstappen looks to continue his streak by matching the personal bests of Michael Schumacher, Nico Rosberg and Alberto Ascari at Hungaroring.

The circuit has traditionally been a banker for Lewis Hamilton, who has eight wins in this grand prix, yet Verstappen won here a year ago despite starting tenth on the grid and spinning in a hectic race.

Hamilton will hope to challenge for a podium once again on Sunday while Lando Norris and the resurgent McLaren will fancy their chances.

Daniel Ricciardo is also set to race for the first time in F1 this season having signed a deal with AlphaTauri. That has put the pressure on Sergio Perez, who crashed in a wet first practice session.

When is the Hungarian Grand Prix?

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place this weekend with the race scheduled for Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Hungarian Grand Prix full schedule

The timings for practice, qualifying and the race are as follows (all times BST):

First practice: Friday, 12.30pm

Second practice: Friday, 4pm

Third practice: Saturday, 11.30am

Qualifying: Saturday, 3pm

Race: Sunday, 2pm

Can anyone stop Max Verstappen? / AFP via Getty Images

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, the entire weekend of racing is being broadcast on Sky Sports. Free highlights of the race will air on Channel 4 at 6.30pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers able to watch on the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action from Hungaroring with Standard Sport’s live blog.

Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday morning was particularly wet for the first practice run but the chances of rain hitting qualifying on Saturday are deemed low.

A dry race is currently being predicted with clear skies and temperatures tipping 30ºC.