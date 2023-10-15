When is FA Cup draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream, first-round ball numbers today

ne of the signature annual events on the English football calendar takes place today as the draw for the FA Cup first round proper is made.
Non-league teams the length of the country will be looking for a plum draw against top opposition from EFL Leagues One and Two after scrapping through the fourth and final qualifying round.
There are no Premier League or Championship clubs in the competition at this stage, but there are still some memorable trips to be had with the likes of Derby, Portsmouth and Bolton lurking.
Southern League Premier Division South side Bracknell Town made the news again on Saturday, knocking out National League opponents Dagenham & Redbridge at the SB Stadium to reach the first-round stage once more.
When is the FA Cup first round draw?
The draw for the first round of the FA Cup takes place on Sunday October 15, 2023.
How can I watch the FA Cup first round draw?
TV channel: In the UK, the first round draw will be broadcast live and for free on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 2:30pm BST.
Live stream: Live coverage of the draw is also available online for free via the ITVX website and app, plus the official FA Cup Facebook and X – formerly Twitter – social media channels.
When will the FA Cup first round be played?
The first round of this year’s FA Cup will be played across the weekend of November 4/5, with games also likely on the Friday (November 3) and Monday nights (November 6).
FA Cup first-round draw ball numbers
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnsley
4. Barrow
5. Blackpool
6. Bolton Wanderers
7. Bradford City
8. Bristol Rovers
9. Burton Albion
10. Cambridge United
11. Carlisle United
12. Charlton Athletic
13. Cheltenham Town
14. Colchester United
15. Crawley Town
16. Crewe Alexandra
17. Derby County
18. Doncaster Rovers
19. Exeter City
20. Fleetwood Town
21. Forest Green Rovers
22. Gillingham
23. Grimsby Town
24. Harrogate Town
25. Leyton Orient
26. Lincoln City
27. Mansfield Town
28. Milton Keynes Dons
29. Morecambe
30. Newport County
31. Northampton Town
32. Notts County
33. Oxford United
34. Peterborough United
35. Port Vale
36. Portsmouth
37. Reading
38. Salford City
39. Shrewsbury Town
40. Stevenage
41. Stockport County
42. Sutton United
43. Swindon Town
44. Tranmere Rovers
45. Walsall
46. Wigan Athletic
47. Wrexham
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City
50. Altrincham or Oldham Athletic
51. FC Halifax Town or Marine
52. Worksop Town or Boston United
53. AFC Fylde or Leek Town
54. Hereford or Rochdale
55. York City or Needham Market
56. Solihull Moors or Biggleswade Town
57. Chesterfield or Kettering Town
58. Alfreton Town or Macclesfield
59. Hartlepool United or Chester
60. Chelmsford City or Whitby Town
61. Curzon Ashton or Tamworth
62. Kidderminster Harriers or Ashton United
63. Stourbridge or Gateshead
64. Aldershot Town or Lewes
65. Torquay United or Maidstone United
66. AFC Totton or Ramsgate
67. Aveley or Barnet
68. Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking
69. Horsham or Dorking Wanderers
70. Eastleigh or Dover Athletic
71. Yeovil Town or Southend United
72. Bromley or Wealdstone
73. Weston Super Mare or Maidenhead United
74. Braintree Town or Chesham United
75. Bracknell Town or Dagenham & Redbridge
76. Worthing or Bath City
77. Boreham Wood or Welling United
78. Cray Valley (PM) or Enfield Town
79. Ebbsfleet United or Slough Town
80. Billericay Town or Sheppey United
