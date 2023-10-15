When is FA Cup draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream, first-round ball numbers today

O ne of the signature annual events on the English football calendar takes place today as the draw for the FA Cup first round proper is made.

Non-league teams the length of the country will be looking for a plum draw against top opposition from EFL Leagues One and Two after scrapping through the fourth and final qualifying round.

There are no Premier League or Championship clubs in the competition at this stage, but there are still some memorable trips to be had with the likes of Derby, Portsmouth and Bolton lurking.

Southern League Premier Division South side Bracknell Town made the news again on Saturday, knocking out National League opponents Dagenham & Redbridge at the SB Stadium to reach the first-round stage once more.

When is the FA Cup first round draw?

Read More

The draw for the first round of the FA Cup takes place on Sunday October 15, 2023.

How can I watch the FA Cup first round draw?

TV channel: In the UK, the first round draw will be broadcast live and for free on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 2:30pm BST.

Live stream: Live coverage of the draw is also available online for free via the ITVX website and app, plus the official FA Cup Facebook and X – formerly Twitter – social media channels.

When will the FA Cup first round be played?

The first round of this year’s FA Cup will be played across the weekend of November 4/5, with games also likely on the Friday (November 3) and Monday nights (November 6).

FA Cup first-round draw ball numbers

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnsley

4. Barrow

5. Blackpool

6. Bolton Wanderers

7. Bradford City

8. Bristol Rovers

9. Burton Albion

10. Cambridge United

11. Carlisle United

12. Charlton Athletic

13. Cheltenham Town

14. Colchester United

15. Crawley Town

16. Crewe Alexandra

17. Derby County

18. Doncaster Rovers

19. Exeter City

20. Fleetwood Town

21. Forest Green Rovers

22. Gillingham

23. Grimsby Town

24. Harrogate Town

25. Leyton Orient

26. Lincoln City

27. Mansfield Town

28. Milton Keynes Dons

29. Morecambe

30. Newport County

31. Northampton Town

32. Notts County

33. Oxford United

34. Peterborough United

35. Port Vale

36. Portsmouth

37. Reading

38. Salford City

39. Shrewsbury Town

40. Stevenage

41. Stockport County

42. Sutton United

43. Swindon Town

44. Tranmere Rovers

45. Walsall

46. Wigan Athletic

47. Wrexham

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City

50. Altrincham or Oldham Athletic

51. FC Halifax Town or Marine

52. Worksop Town or Boston United

53. AFC Fylde or Leek Town

54. Hereford or Rochdale

55. York City or Needham Market

56. Solihull Moors or Biggleswade Town

57. Chesterfield or Kettering Town

58. Alfreton Town or Macclesfield

59. Hartlepool United or Chester

60. Chelmsford City or Whitby Town

61. Curzon Ashton or Tamworth

62. Kidderminster Harriers or Ashton United

63. Stourbridge or Gateshead

64. Aldershot Town or Lewes

65. Torquay United or Maidstone United

66. AFC Totton or Ramsgate

67. Aveley or Barnet

68. Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking

69. Horsham or Dorking Wanderers

70. Eastleigh or Dover Athletic

71. Yeovil Town or Southend United

72. Bromley or Wealdstone

73. Weston Super Mare or Maidenhead United

74. Braintree Town or Chesham United

75. Bracknell Town or Dagenham & Redbridge

76. Worthing or Bath City

77. Boreham Wood or Welling United

78. Cray Valley (PM) or Enfield Town

79. Ebbsfleet United or Slough Town

80. Billericay Town or Sheppey United