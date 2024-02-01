FBC breathes life into children’s village

VIMBAI TANDI

FBC Holdings Deputy Group Chief Executive Wonder Rusere has said the company is taking pride in developing communities and imparting skills before handing over agricultural machinery to Shungudzevana Children’s Village in Mhondoro.

Speaking in Mhondoro during the handover of farming machinery and a 50 cubic metres biogas digester, Rusere said the company believes in assisting with life skills to those in need hence the gesture.

He was accompanied by the outgoing CEO and incoming Reserve Bank Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu, FBC Holdings Board chairman Herbert Nkala among others who toured the piggery project and chicken project at the village.

“We consulted various departments within FBC Holdings. We went back and spoke to our experts to understand what we can do where there are pigs, chicken and so on. We wanted to see if these theories would be practical,” he said.

“We worked with the Rural Electrification Fund who helped us to be where we are. The chairman emphasised that we ought not to always bring donations in terms of foodstuffs to you but to assist you to be self-sustainable. This is what we have done. We looked for implements and we have bought these implements so that you become self-sustainable,” he added.

The Children’s Village Executive Director Mercy Mutyambizi said they had sought assistance from different organisations and were humbled by the FBC Holdings gesture.

FBC Holdings handed over a tractor, other farming equipment and constructed a farm equipment storage shed.

