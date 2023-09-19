FC Barcelona vs Antwerp live stream: How can I watch Champions League game on TV in UK today?

While Xavi has lifted a LaLiga title during his managerial tenure at Camp Nou, there is real pressure on him to deliver success on the European front.

Last year’s group stage exit was a huge disappointment, as well as their failure to win the Europa League, invited scrutiny onto the former Barca midfielder.

Still, they have spent big once again this summer and are handed a rather favourable start to their campaign.

Antwerp cannot be overlooked but the Spanish champions should have enough, particularly at home. If they don’t, it will surely be viewed as a disaster.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 4, with coverage starting at 7.45pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: The TNT Sports App will allow subscribers to watch.