45
11
14
5
29
20
30
24
1
2
10
40
4
38
26
31
21
13
25
43
22
37
44
8
15
16
32
3
46
35
48
23
18
9
33
39
34
7
49
50
47

FC Barcelona vs Antwerp live stream: How can I watch Champions League game on TV in UK today?

129 1 minute read


While Xavi has lifted a LaLiga title during his managerial tenure at Camp Nou, there is real pressure on him to deliver success on the European front.

Last year’s group stage exit was a huge disappointment, as well as their failure to win the Europa League, invited scrutiny onto the former Barca midfielder.


Source link

129 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Magpies ‘confident’ of signing £30m-rated Tino Livramento despite Brighton interest

Magpies ‘confident’ of signing £30m-rated Tino Livramento despite Brighton interest

The Ashes: Australia openers make strong start to chase as Stuart Broad farewell begins

The Ashes: Australia openers make strong start to chase as Stuart Broad farewell begins

Romeo Lavia set for medical as Chelsea strike £58m deal with Southampton

Romeo Lavia set for medical as Chelsea strike £58m deal with Southampton

Rory McIlroy’s quest for No 5 a sideshow as the R&A opens its doors to Saudi Arabia

Rory McIlroy’s quest for No 5 a sideshow as the R&A opens its doors to Saudi Arabia

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo