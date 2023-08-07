FC Barcelona XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for friendly

X avi is unlikely to have a fully fit squad available for Barcelona’s friendly against Tottenham on Tuesday.

Both Andreas Christensen (ankle) and Gavi (back) are suffering with slight injuries while Ilkay Gundogan missed the friendly win over AC Milan with an abductor muscle issue.

Fellow new addition Inigo Martinez is also ruled out having sustained a foot injury at Athletic Bilbao last season before moving to Barca.

Franck Kessie, constantly linked with a move to Spurs, will not be involved as he closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, while Ousmane Dembele is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain and will not play.

Barcelona predicted XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Garcia, Balde; Romeu, Pedri, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati

Injured: Martinez (foot)

Doubts: Christensen (ankle), Gavi (back), Gundogan (muscle)

Suspended: None

Time and date: 7pm BST on Tuesday 8 August, 2023

Venue: Camp Nou

TV channel and live stream: SPURSPLAY