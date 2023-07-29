France vs Brazil: How can I watch Women’s World Cup game for FREE on TV in UK today?

The French have never not won either of their opening games at the tournament and need a victory to avoid make unwanted history having drawn against Jamaica in their opening fixture.

Brazil, meanwhile, thrashed Panama 4-0 to get their campaign up and running.

Ary Borges made history that day by having a hand in four goals in one game, bagging a hat-trick and setting up another.

A win would put them all but through and is likely to help avoid a meeting with Germany in the next round.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch their Group F game.

Where to watch Brazil vs France for free

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage starting at 10.45am BST ahead of an 11am kick-off.

Live stream: Both the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (free with subscriptions) will provide live streams.