France vs Italy: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds today

The hosts head to Lyon looking to maintain their 100 per cent record at their home tournament and keep momentum rolling ahead of a blockbuster quarter-final clash that is likely to be against defending champions South Africa.

Fabien Galthie’s side just need to avoid defeat against Italy to ensure their last-eight berth as group winners, while the Azzurri need to win as they still cling on to hopes of reaching the knockout phase for the first time in their history despite a humiliating 96-17 demolition job by rampant New Zealand last week.


