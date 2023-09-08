45
France vs New Zealand LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

The Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off tonight in France with a heavyweight clash between the hosts and the All Blacks, two teams tipped to go far in the tournament. It should be a close, enthralling game to start seven weeks of rugby with a bang. Paris is sweltering ahead of kick-off, with temperatures reaching 35C in the French capital, and things will only get hotter inside the stadium by the time the All Blacks perform the haka, with Les Bleus not always the most accommodating in the face of the ritual.

Either way, New Zealand have a point to prove, and tonight at the Stade de France would be no better time or place to do it, after being handed the biggest defeat in their history by South Africa two weeks ago. The All Blacks are three-time world champions but only once have they conquered all on foreign soil. France are looking for their first tournament win, and have rarely been better positioned to do so.


