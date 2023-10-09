France vs South Africa: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

Few would argue if this meeting had ended up being the final of the 2023 tournament, as the much-fancied hosts take on the defending champions in Paris.

As it is, through a mixture of the Springboks’ slightest of struggles and a particularly unrelenting side of the World Cup draw, they must duel with only a place in the final four – and a match-up with either England or Fiji – to play for.

France have largely delivered in their role as many people’s tip to win the trophy for the first time, getting the better of New Zealand first off before overcoming a tight encounter with plucky Uruguay and devouring Italy to confirm their place atop Pool A.

South Africa dispatched Scotland to set themselves up for a run to the latter stages out of the group of death, before stuttering against a devilish Ireland side to land the honour of trying to send the hosts home early.

Date, kick-off time and venue

France vs South Africa takes place on Sunday October 15, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

The Stade de France in Paris will host the match.

Where to watch France vs South Africa

TV channel: In the UK, the game is available to watch live and free to air today in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the quarter-final action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the game live on matchday with Standard Sport’s blog.

France vs South Africa team news

Antoine Dupont is set to start for France after facial surgery only a fortnight before this match and his return would be a huge boost for Les Bleus in terms of confidence and ability.

The scrum-half is expected to be named in the XV but hooker Julien Marchand looks likely to miss out due to a hamstring injury.

South Africa face a far tougher set of selection decisions ahead of the quarter-final, with questions across the pitch and even on the bench as they consider switching things up with a much-discussed 7-1 split.

Mannie Libbok hopes to convince the Boks selectors that he can deliver a solid enough kicking game to keep the returning Handre Pollard out the team, with Faf de Klerk likely but not certain to join one of them in the half-back combination.

France vs South Africa lineups

France vs South Africa referee

France vs South Africa prediction

This is not the sort of match where one can confidently place any serious amount of chips on one side of the table.

South Africa have the experience and the power to do just as they did in 2019 and demonstrate their killer instinct when it mattered most, despite not being the favourites to go all the way.

France have the swell of home support (which some may say could prove their undoing), the guile and the world’s best player fit and firing. Yes, they may crumble… but it would be brave to bet against it all clicking into place for a France team that may feel that fate is on their side.

France to win, by under five points.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Les Bleus won these teams’ last meeting, just under 12 months ago, to end a run of seven-straight defeats to the Springboks. Surprisingly, this is only their second clash at a World Cup – South Africa having won the last in the 1995 semi-finals.

France wins: 12

South Africa wins: 27

Draws: 6

France vs South Africa latest odds

France to qualify: 4/6

South Africa to qualify: 11/10