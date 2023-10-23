Friends of Amstel is back! Featuring SA’s hottest acts, amazing up-and-coming talent, and surprise international acts. For the first time ever, the highly anticipated, premium lifestyle experience will take place over 2-days.

The event will be hosted on the 11th and 12th of November 2023 in an undisclosed location in Gauteng.

This year’s Friends of Amstel event line-up includes Uncle Waffles, Kelvin Momo, K.O, Scorpion Kings, Sjava, Focalistic and many more.

To win tickets to this ultra-exclusive experience, consumers are encouraged to listen to the Friends of Amstel EP. The EP features artists Nasty C, DJ Kent, Morda and DBN Gogo. The artists have mentored and collaborated with 4 up-and-coming talents for the EP. Namely, Joda Kgosi, EyeRonik, MaxSA and Megamind Nova.

Stream the Friends of Amstel EP on www.friendsofamstel.co.za

How to enter:

Visit www.friendsofamstel.co.za

Listen to the EP

Enter your details to confirm your entry

Terms and Conditions Apply. View in full HERE

Boipelo Malao, Amstel Marketing Manager says, “Friends of Amstel is more than an event. It’s a premium lifestyle experience that brings together some of the biggest acts in Africa. Collaborating with the most talented up and coming musicians in the country. It’s an integrated experience. Cutting-edge new music and pushing the boundaries of music, culture and lifestyle.”

Hurry and get your entries in. You may be a lucky winner.

