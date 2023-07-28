The Veil Wears Thin As Miloh Ramai Drops New Single & Music Video Titled ‘Black Magic’

Out today, the latest offering from SA’s own eye candy, Miloh Ramai, who is by no means a new face to our pages, as he brings forth a darker more sensual mood to this enchanting new single, ‘Black Magic‘. We had the pleasure of previewing the song and accompanying music video, and the first thing we notice is his growth and confidence as an artist.

Unveiling The Charms of ‘Black Magic’

“In ‘Black Magic,’ Miloh delves into a haunting tale of being ensnared by an irresistible enchantment. The song’s poignant lyrics weave a narrative of being lost and intoxicated in the currents of a binding sorcery, a mesmerising force that pulls the protagonist deeper into an all-consuming relationship, before ultimately surrendering to the seductive allure of another.”

Milohs’ smooth, honey drip vocals, encapsulated in a rhythmic, upbeat tempo, are the perfect potion for a the successful outcome of this spellbinding track. The song is undoubtedly worthy of a place on any discerning DJ’s playlist, including yours! The accompanying video will delight Milohs’ followers, with close up encounters, exuding sexual tension and a sense of forboding, and enough camera close ups to flaunt his compelling attractiveness.

‘Black Magic’ was written by Miloh Ramai and produced by longtime collaborator Sloani who has also worked with Ramai to deliver singles like ‘ALPHA’ (2022), ‘Wasting Time’ (2022), ‘Forever And A Day’ (2022) and ‘Run’ (2019).

About Miloh Ramai

Miloh Ramai is a force in the South African music industry known for his spellbinding performances and genre-blending music. With a growing fanbase and a repertoire of captivating releases, he has solidified his position as a unique voice in the contemporary music landscape.

Download/Stream ‘Black Magic‘ HERE

