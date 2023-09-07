18
Fulham open Harrison Reed contract talks after Wolves transfer bid rejected

Wolves made a £3million offer to sign the English midfielder before the summer transfer window closed last week, but that bid was deemed well below Fulham’s asking price and promptly rejected.

Reed, 28, was open to the move to Molineux but would also be keen to stay at Craven Cottage should he be presented with suitably improved terms.


