Fulham vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

It is a particularly early stage for Spurs to enter the competition, having failed to qualify for European competition last season, and manager Ange Postecoglou has been dealt a difficult hand.

Going away to Craven Cottage is not an easy start as the Australian looks to deliver a trophy during his first season in charge.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fulham vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off time tonight, Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Craven Cottage will host.

Where to watch Fulham vs Tottenham

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Fulham vs Tottenham team news

Joao Palhinha marked his return to the starting lineup with a late goal against Arsenal and looks set to start again. Willian, however, is a doubt and Calvin Bassey will be suspended.

For Spurs, Postecoglou is confident Destiny Udogie is not injured and was only taken off against Bournemouth as a precaution. The manager has confirmed he will make changes after making minimal so far in the Premier League.

Destiny Udogie is not thought to have been injured against Bournemouth / AFP via Getty Images

Fulham vs Tottenham prediction

A difficult task for Spurs but given their form – and Fulham’s struggles – they should have enough about them to secure a narrow win.

Spurs to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham wins: 18

Draws: 30

Tottenham wins: 54

Fulham vs Tottenham latest odds

Fulham to win: 5/2

Draw: 11/4

Tottenham to win: 19/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.