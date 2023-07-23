Fulham suffer huge injury scare as Liverpool and West Ham target Palhinha is forced off in friendly

J oao Palhinha suffered a painful-looking shoulder injury in Fulham’s first pre-season match against Brentford in the United States.

The 28-year-old was substituted late in the first half after a collision on the edge of his box.

The Fulham midfielder applauded fans behind the goal as he was taken off and replaced by Kevin Mbabu at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia.

Marco Silva will be concerned that his star midfielder and last year’s Player of the Year will be out for an extended period, with just three weeks to go until the start of the Premier League season.

Palhinha’s injury may also scupper any potential move this summer after West Ham had a £45million bid rejected for the Portugal international last week.

The Cottagers are reluctant to sell their midfielder for less than £80m with four years still to run on the five-year contract he signed last summer.

Liverpool are also among the clubs interested in signing the midfielder.