47
30
10
18
1
22
46
25
16
26
14
45
21
11
38
8
23
39
34
29
5
2
44
40
32
3
48
49
35
33
7
20
24
37
50
43
15
31
13
9
4

Fulham suffer huge injury scare as Liverpool and West Ham target Palhinha is forced off in friendly

142 1 minute read


J

oao Palhinha suffered a painful-looking shoulder injury in Fulham’s first pre-season match against Brentford in the United States.

The 28-year-old was substituted late in the first half after a collision on the edge of his box.

The Fulham midfielder applauded fans behind the goal as he was taken off and replaced by Kevin Mbabu at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia.


Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

TV channel, kick-off time and live stream for Euro 2024 qualifier

TV channel, kick-off time and live stream for Euro 2024 qualifier

Ashwin

Chennai Test Poised For Tantalizing Finish

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo