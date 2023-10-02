Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

A west London derby under the lights on the banks of the River Thames rounds off another thrilling Premier League weekend tonight. Chelsea make the short journey to Craven Cottage hoping desperately that last week’s nervy Carabao Cup win over Brighton can kickstart a much-needed turnaround in the top-flight under Mauricio Pochettino, who has overseen their worst start to a season since 1978-79.
The Blues sit down in 15th place after taking just five points from their first six league matches this term, winning only two of their last 18 in total as last season’s horrendous struggles have continued. Pochettino will be missing his cup match-winner Nicolas Jackson this evening due to suspension and requires others to step up for a goal-shy attack that is surprisingly led by the fit-again Armando Broja, plus Cole Palmer.
Mid-table Fulham have eight points in the bank so far but will be aiming to turbo-charge their own campaign with only a third Premier League win over their local rivals in 33 attempts, having bested them here 2-1 back in January. Follow Fulham vs Chelsea live with Standard Sport below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Dom Smith at Craven Cottage.
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
48 mins: The first chance of the second half falls for Chelsea, with Broja in front of Diop as he flicks a header from Palmer’s cross over the bar.
You sense there are definitely more goals in this for Pochettino’s rejuvenated side.
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
Watch: Broja quickly doubles Chelsea’s lead
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
Watch: Mudryk scores first Premier League goal
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
A concern for Chelsea here with impressive goalscorer Mudryk coming off at the break, presumably due to injury.
Ian Maatsen is on in his place.
That’s the last thing Pochettino needs amid this ongoing fitness crisis.
Back underway at Craven Cottage. No changes from Fulham just yet.
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Craven Cottage
Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Lesley Ugochukwu are all warming up with some purpose. A possible triple half-time change is coming from Chelsea.
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
Standard Sport’s Dom Smith at Craven Cottage
That was one of the most frustrating halves Fulham supporters have had to endure for a long, long time.
Marco Silva appeared to be quietly boiling with anger on the touchline during a lot of it — and who, really, can blame him?
The goals Chelsea scored within two minutes, finished by Mudryk and Broja, were so poor from a defensive perspective. Fulham deserve to return to the dressing room two down, and indeed they do.
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Craven Cottage
Mauricio Pochettino left the field briefing Cole Palmer, despite him being one of the outstanding performers on the ball.
He has seen something he doesn’t like, probably a defensive or off-the-ball issue.
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
Half-time
Two goals in a minute from Mudryk – his first in blue – and Broja have much-improved Chelsea firmly on course for only a second top-flight win of the season.
Fulham dreadful in that opening 45 and the game may already be lost, unless Marco Silva can inspire a rousing second-half fightback.
So flat for a derby.
Fulham 0-2 Chelsea
47 mins: Almost an awkward moment in that Chelsea defence but a springing Sanchez leaps out to snuff out the danger posed by Jimenez.
The Blues break and almost fashion another chance at the other end on the stroke of half-time.
