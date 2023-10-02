34
Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

A west London derby under the lights on the banks of the River Thames rounds off another thrilling Premier League weekend tonight. Chelsea make the short journey to Craven Cottage hoping desperately that last week’s nervy Carabao Cup win over Brighton can kickstart a much-needed turnaround in the top-flight under Mauricio Pochettino, who has overseen their worst start to a season since 1978-79.

The Blues sit down in 15th place after taking just five points from their first six league matches this term, winning only two of their last 18 in total as last season’s horrendous struggles have continued. Pochettino will be missing his cup match-winner Nicolas Jackson this evening due to suspension and requires others to step up for a goal-shy attack that is surprisingly led by the fit-again Armando Broja, plus Cole Palmer.


