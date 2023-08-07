Goodluck Jonathan to lead AU poll observer mission in Zim

STAFF REPORTER

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan will lead a joint observer mission of the African Union (AU) and Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA) to observe Zimbabwe’s harmonized elections on August 23.

In a statement, AU Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat said: “The joint AU-COMESA mission comprising of 73 short-term observers and three core teams of electoral experts are set to observe the elections from 16 to 29 August 2023. The joint mission will be led by His Excellency, the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan in collaboration with Rt Hon Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda.

“The objectives of the Joint AU-COMESA observer mission are to: (a) provide an accurate and impartial reporting or assessment of the quality of the 23 August harmonized elections in Zimbabwe, including the degree to which the conduct of the elections meets regional, continental and international standards for democratic elections; (b) offer recommendations for improvement of future elections based on the findings; and (c) demonstrate AU’s solidarity and support towards Zimbabwe’s election and democratization process to ensure that the conduct of democratic, credible and peaceful elections contributes to the consolidation of democratic governance, peace and stability in the country.”

It comes after ZEC and the Government of Zimbabwe recently invited local and international observers to observe the country’s polls.

The European Union has deployed its team to observe the country’s elections.

Related