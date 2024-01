Second-place Guinea must win in order to leapfrog Senegal and snatch the group for themselves, having followed their opening draw against Cameroon achieved with 10 men by beating The Gambia last time out. Kaba Diawara’s side are likely already heading through anyway with four points, though may be eager to try and avoid a last-16 meeting with Nigeria in Abidjan on Saturday night that awaits the runners-up from Group C.