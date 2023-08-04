Bayern Munich escalate Harry Kane transfer saga with final offer – and demand Tottenham response tonight

According to reports in Germany, Bayern’s latest bid is worth €100million (£86.2m) plus add-ons, and the German club are thought to have set Spurs a deadline of midnight on Friday to respond before turning their attention to other targets.

As reported by Standard Sport earlier this week, Kane, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract, has already made it clear that he expects to stay at Spurs this summer if a deal has not been agreed before their opening game of the season, at Brentford on August 13, but Bayern’s deadline means his future could be determined in the coming hours.

Spurs have already rebuffed a Bayern offer in the region of £70m plus add-ons, with Levy thought to want at least £100m for Kane, who is Tottenham’s record goalscorer.

The chairman, though, indicated a willingness to negotiate by meeting Bayern chiefs for talks in London on Monday.

If he stays at Spurs this summer, Kane has not ruled out signing a new contract if they show significant progress on the pitch under Ange Postecoglou but it appears more likely that he could walk away for nothing at the end of the season, increasing the pressure on Levy to consider Bayern’s ultimatum.

Kane is open to joining the Bundesliga champions now, although he would have his pick of clubs in the Premier League and abroad if he left Spurs on a free in a year’s time.