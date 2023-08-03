31
9
25
40
34
4
26
50
44
33
47
13
16
8
1
30
45
46
5
21
37
39
38
43
20
7
2
3
14
29
35
15
23
22
10
24
48
49
32
18
11

Tottenham: James Maddison makes Harry Kane plea with verdict on transfer ‘distraction’

140 1 minute read


Kane has entered the final year of his contract and is a target for Bayern Munich, who are understood be preparing a fresh bid worth around £85million for the England captain, having had an opening offer rebuffed by Spurs.


Source link

140 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

England U21 XI vs Spain: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Euro 2023 final

England U21 XI vs Spain: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Euro 2023 final

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea to sign Ugarte; Gundogan to Arsenal. Man Utd latest gossip

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea to sign Ugarte; Gundogan to Arsenal. Man Utd latest gossip

Arsenal FC vs Barcelona: Friendly prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results tonight

Arsenal FC vs Barcelona: Friendly prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results tonight

New Spark In Local Rivalry, Missed Chances Cruel Sharks And Warriors

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo