Tottenham: James Maddison makes Harry Kane plea with verdict on transfer ‘distraction’

Kane has entered the final year of his contract and is a target for Bayern Munich, who are understood be preparing a fresh bid worth around £85million for the England captain, having had an opening offer rebuffed by Spurs.

As revealed by Standard Sport this week, Kane expects to stay at Spurs if no deal with Bayern has been agreed before their opening game of the season against Brentford on August 13.

And Maddison, who joined Spurs earlier in the summer in a £40m deal from Leicester, is desperate to line up with the striker this season.

“We were friends before I joined Tottenham from the England squad, we have similar interests and get on well anyway away from football,” Maddison said.

“I would love Harry Kane to stay, he’s the best No9 in the world in my opinion. But what will be will be and Harry is super professional.”

Discussion about Kane’s future has dominated the start of Spurs’ new era under Ange Postecoglou, which began with the encouraging additions of Maddison and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Maddison says the speculation is neither impacting the squad, nor Kane himself as they prepare for the coming campaign.

“It hasn’t been a distraction, Harry is super professional,” Maddison added. “I won’t go into details because I don’t know anything and let’s be respectful about Harry’s situation.

“Everyone knows what Harry Kane is like, he’s a super professional guy and whatever club he is at, whenever he goes into training he gives 100 per cent and it’s the same as all the lads so not at all really.”

