5
18
4
3
48
20
26
46
50
34
40
25
1
16
22
7
24
8
29
31
44
49
13
33
47
45
38
14
32
9
35
37
2
39
30
23
21
11
43
10
15

HATTERS RATED: Fulham 1 Luton Town 0

137 Less than a minute



The Hatters are beaten at Craven Cottage


Source link

137 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Heavy rain delays play at Old Trafford as England face weather battle to keep series alive

Heavy rain delays play at Old Trafford as England face weather battle to keep series alive

Stuart Broad made the final Ashes Test all about him just when England needed focus

Stuart Broad made the final Ashes Test all about him just when England needed focus

Luis Rubiales: Spanish FA will take legal action over Jennifer Hermoso ‘lies’

Luis Rubiales: Spanish FA will take legal action over Jennifer Hermoso ‘lies’

Romeo Lavia: Southampton confirm Chelsea transfer is close after Liverpool snub

Romeo Lavia: Southampton confirm Chelsea transfer is close after Liverpool snub

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo