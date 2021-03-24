HBO Celebrates Tina Turner Doc With Five Hours of Radio Programming

In celebration of Saturday’s premiere of the Tina Turner documentary “Tina,” HBO has teamed up with NTS radio for five hours of programming around the legendary singer’s career, featuring Arlo Parks, Dawn Richard and others. “Tina” is directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin and produced by Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn and Diane Becker.

“Tina” premieres Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 2021

11AM – 11:40AM ET | Tina Turner: In Focus

Diving into Tina Turner’s demos, b-sides, and rarities. In:Focus is an NTS in-house content series that delves into artists’ musical back catalogs. There is usually no host / talking / intro or outro – they are typically music only shows made by the in-house NTS team.

11:40AM – 12:30PM ET | Resilience with Arlo Parks

Exploring the theme of resilience, taking inspiration from the resilience that Tina has shown throughout her life and career, as shown through the HBO documentary. The show will be 50 minutes in length, a combination of tracks played that have been specially selected by the artist, interspersed with chat.

Talent: Arlo Parks

12:30PM -1:30PM ET | Tina Turner: Uncovered with Alima Lee

Exploring the best tracks that have sampled Tina Turner, songs that have been sampled in her tracks, covers, and songs that she covered. The show will be broadcast live on NTS and then archived on the NTS website.

Talent: Alima Lee

1:30PM – 2:20PM ET | Trailblazers: Pioneers of Music with Nao

This show is an homage to Tina and the other female and black music pioneers who paved the way for generations of musicians.

Talent: Nao

2:20PM – 3:10PM ET | Defying Boundaries with Kelsey Lu

The show is a combination of tracks that have been specially selected by the artist, interspersed with chat.

Talent: Kelsey Lu

3:10PM – 4PM ET | Artist to Stage with Dawn Richard

In homage to Tina’s life on the stage, Dawn Richards selectis her favourite live performances through the ages.

Talent: Dawn Richard

In addition to the radio shows above, HBO commissioned custom artwork from artists Andrea Pippins, Reyna Noriega, and Thaddeus.

Andrea Pippins:

Andrea Pippins’ work has been featured in Essence Magazine, The New York Times, and O: The Oprah Magazine.

Reyna Noriega:

Reyna Noriega is a Miami-based Black and Afro-Latina visual artist, author, and educator who works across a variety of mediums, from graphic design, to painting, digital illustration, and photography.

Thaddeus:

Thaddeus aka Hippy Potter is a NYC based artist who creates graphics centered around amplifying Black voices while also focusing on diverse representation.