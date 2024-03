This is the debut race for Lady Bamford’s £420,000 yearling purchase, a three year old filly out of Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Churchill. She is a half-sister to Blue Rose Cen who won the fillies and mares Group 1 at Paris Longchamp at the end of the flat season last year and is full sister to River Thames who beat Changingoftheguard on his two year old debut.