34
4
15
30
37
14
35
38
26
43
18
11
45
33
13
48
10
20
29
39
40
22
44
9
25
47
24
1
7
50
46
8
2
5
32
16
21
23
3
31
49

How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023: TV channel, live stream and highlights

139 1 minute read


T

he Cricket World Cup gets underway on Thursday as the 10 nations head to India to be crowned best in the world.

England are reigning champions, having defeated New Zealand in the final in the most dramatic of fashions four years ago. Those two teams face off in the tournament opener at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final on November 19.


Source link

139 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Mercedes Is Behind But Count Them Out At Your Own Peril!

Arsenal vs Fulham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal vs Fulham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham vs Leicester: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Tottenham vs Leicester: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Chelsea transfer news: Levi Colwill bid rejected as Blues refuse to entertain offers for defender

Chelsea transfer news: Levi Colwill bid rejected as Blues refuse to entertain offers for defender

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo