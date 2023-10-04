How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023: TV channel, live stream and highlights

T he Cricket World Cup gets underway on Thursday as the 10 nations head to India to be crowned best in the world.

England are reigning champions, having defeated New Zealand in the final in the most dramatic of fashions four years ago. Those two teams face off in the tournament opener at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final on November 19.

All 48 matches will be broadcast on pay TV through Sky Sports, across their Main Event channel and dedicated Cricket channel. Here is how you can follow every ball.

How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023

TV channel: The entire tournament will be broadcast across Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. Coverage begins on Thursday at 8.30am BST with the opening game between world champions England and 2019 runners-up New Zealand. The action gets underway at 9.30am.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action via the SkyGo app.

Highlights: Channel 5 will broadcast highlights daily, with the first show at 7pm on Thursday.