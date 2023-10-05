How to watch England vs New Zealand for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Cricket World Cup match today

It is four years since England became world champions in remarkably dramatic fashion at Lord’s, beating New Zealand in a Super Over to complete their rise to the top of the white-ball game.

Since then they have added a T20 World Cup to the trophy cabinet too and this England side now look to do it once again on the biggest stage, with the likes of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler key figures as ever.

Ben Stokes is a doubt for the tournament opener with a hip injury, with England likely unwilling to risk the Test captain in the first of nine matches in the the group stage.

New Zealand have made it to the semi-finals in the last four 50-over World Cups, and have finished as runners-up in each of the last two, but their wait to be world champions for the first time still goes on.

Where to watch England vs New Zealand

TV channel: In the UK, England vs New Zealand will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage beginning at 9am BST ahead of the match starting at 9:30am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.