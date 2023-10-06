How to watch France vs Italy for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup match today

After New Zealand’s win over Uruguay last night, the challenge for the hosts is set: avoid defeat and they will top the group.

That could mean a quarter-final showdown with holders South Africa but should Italy claim the victory tonight it will stand as one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history.

The Azzurri were trounced by New Zealand last time out and last beat Les Bleus over a decade ago.

France captain Antoine Dupont misses out through injury but they hope to have him back for the knockouts.

Where to watch France vs Italy

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV1 in the UK, with coverage starting at 7.15pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: ITV will also offer a free live stream online via its website and the ITVX app.

Live blog: Follow the action tonight live with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.