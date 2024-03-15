‘He is the full monty’

LYON — Jamie George says it will be the “greatest achievement” of his England career if the team he will be captaining in Lyon on Saturday evening find themselves as champions of the Six Nations.

It would take a bonus-point England win, and a blow-out by the title favourites Ireland against Scotland in Dublin, but the sentiment of George’s statement is the key.

The 33-year-old was second-choice hooker behind Dylan Hartley when England won their most recent Grand Slam in 2016, and he missed the clinching win over France in Paris injured. And while England were Six Nations champions again in 2020, it was a tournament split apart by Covid, and George and company eventually received the trophy in the gardens of their training ground in Teddington.

Since then, a meagre record of two wins in five matches in each of the last three Six Nations seasons – three of those victories coming against Italy – has left England as championship also-rans. It is a return of self-respect they are playing for, as much as the long shot of the cup itself.

“We can’t control what happens in Dublin but at the same time we have a great chance to go out and do something special,” George said. “If it’s four wins [in this Championship] and we don’t quite lift the trophy, I think we still look back and reflect on a successful journey and tournament for this team.”

France have lost to Ireland in Marseille and drawn with Italy in Lille, as a team lacking Antoine Dupont due to his switch to playing sevens have left behind Paris as it gets ready for the Olympics, but not shaken off the hangover of the quarter-final exit at their home World Cup in October.

Read Next

Head coach Fabien Galthie’s reshuffled coaching panel have gone for size in the pack, but if there is one thing that shouldn’t frighten England it is an eight who muster more than 1000kgs when the bench is used.

Yes, the French eventually won 45-24 winners in Wales last week, but the Welsh backs Rio Dyer, Tomos Williams and Joe Roberts sliced through Les Bleus like a sharp knife through a soft quenelle (well, we are in Lyon…), so there are easy-ish points to be had for England if they maintain the cohesion and concentration of their own fourth-round victory over the Irish.

Full-back Leo Barre is one of three French starters now playing just his second Test, off the back of some positional uncertainty against the Welsh. Any more of that, and England will fancy creating the kind of overlap finished by Ollie Lawrence last week.

On the flipside, England know the threat of Damian Penaud, arguably the best wing in the world right now.

“You can see he is hungry for the ball,” said his England counterpart, Tommy Freeman, who has a similar physique and style.

“He is finding the nines, finding the 10s, trying to get his hands on the ball as much as he can, and then he has the skillset to back himself with little kicks on the edges, and backs his pace too. He is the full monty.”

France’s Charles Ollivon missed Friday’s training run under blue skies, between showers, at the Groupama Stadium, but it was said to be due to a family matter and the flanker will play.