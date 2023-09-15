How to watch New Zealand vs Namibia for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

Pool A began with a dispiriting defeat for the All Blacks as hosts France got the better of them on the opening night.

It was the first time they had ever lost a game at this stage of a World Cup, but a repeat of that setback in Toulouse on Friday will surely be impossible.

Namibia showed promise at times of their own opening clash with Italy last weekend but ultimately fell some way short of a result.

In stark contrast to New Zealand, they have never won a game at the World Cup, being hammered twice by the All Blacks at successive tournaments.

Where to watch New Zealand vs Namibia

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be shown live and free to air on ITV4, with coverage starting at 7:15pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also watch all the action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the game as it unfolds with Standard Sport’s live match blog.