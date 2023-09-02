48
38
45
8
3
37
15
32
20
2
4
31
29
44
35
21
46
10
9
30
14
50
22
39
23
34
43
16
49
47
1
26
40
13
5
24
33
11
7
25
18

How to watch Smith vs Eubank Jr 2: Live stream, TV channel, PPV price for boxing tonight

142 1 minute read


This weekend’s showdown has been aptly named ‘Revenge or Repeat’ following an incredible ending to their short-lived January bout.

Smith shone in the hopelessly one-sided and decisive fourth round of that first contest, applying his trademark relentless pressure before some furious hard-hitting combinations dropped Eubank Jr to the canvas twice in quick succession.


Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Greece Hold Spain In Granada, Scots Grab Point, England Cruise Past San Marino

Thomas Frank calls on Mikkel Damsgaard to come of age at Brentford

Thomas Frank calls on Mikkel Damsgaard to come of age at Brentford

Arsenal 2-0 Wolves LIVE! Xhaka goal – Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

Arsenal 2-0 Wolves LIVE! Xhaka goal – Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan

Pakistan cricket team management has decided to rest its senior players in the Zimbabwe Series

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo