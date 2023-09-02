How to watch Smith vs Eubank Jr 2: Live stream, TV channel, PPV price for boxing tonight

This weekend’s showdown has been aptly named ‘Revenge or Repeat’ following an incredible ending to their short-lived January bout.

Smith shone in the hopelessly one-sided and decisive fourth round of that first contest, applying his trademark relentless pressure before some furious hard-hitting combinations dropped Eubank Jr to the canvas twice in quick succession.

‘Next Gen’ then staggered around on incredibly unsteady legs before the fight was rightly waved off, left to come to terms with his maiden stoppage defeat as a professional and first loss of any kind since 2018.

Eubank insists the belief is back as he pledged to deliver a “beautiful, artistic display of savage boxing”, having ditched trainer Roy Jones Jr in favour of Terence Crawford’s guru Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre.

But Smith is expecting the same mistakes and to dole out similiar punishment with sparks sure to fly between the two heated rivals once again back at the AO Arena.

