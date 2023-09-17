How to watch South Africa vs Romania for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

The eastern European minnows were thrashed by Ireland to start their campaign in France and are strongly tipped to be on the end of another big scoreline in Bordeaux.

The Springboks came through a tricky test of their own last time out by downing Scotland.

That has set them up for a duel with Ireland for top spot in Pool B, ahead of their meeting next week.

These two sides’ only previous meeting at the World Cup came in 1995, when South Africa were victorious en route to iconically lifting the trophy.

Where to watch South Africa vs Romania

TV channel: In the UK, the game is to be shown live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 1.30pm BST for a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: The ITV website and ITVX app will also offer a free live stream service for fans online.