How to watch South Africa vs Scotland for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

The Springboks made light work of New Zealand in their final game of the summer at Twickenham and arrive in France in ominous form.

Scotland, meanwhile, are talking up their underdog status as they attempt to spring a big surprise.

In a difficult Pool B also including in-form Ireland, it’s going to be fascinating to see how it all unfolds.

Here’s how to watch the action today.

Where to watch South Africa vs Scotland

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 3:55pm BST ahead of a 4:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch a free live stream online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action from the game with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.