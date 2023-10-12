43
39
13
15
7
24
11
16
14
46
30
2
9
44
4
1
32
3
45
40
23
5
33
22
26
35
38
20
34
10
31
21
50
49
29
37
48
25
18
8
47

How to watch Spain vs Scotland: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 qualifier today

142 1 minute read


The Tartan Army have so far amassed maximum points from a tough qualification group also containing Norway and Steve Clarke’s side only need to avoid defeat this evening to book their spot at next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Still, La Roja provide a stern test and boast a fearsome record in qualifiers played at home. While they were beaten in Glasgow earlier this year, Scotland’s journey to Seville this evening is undoubtedly their biggest task so far.


Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United XI vs Chelsea: Marcus Rashford latest, confirmed team news, injury update, predicted lineup

Manchester United XI vs Chelsea: Marcus Rashford latest, confirmed team news, injury update, predicted lineup

Europa League Draw: Manchester United face AC Milan

Remembering Joe Frazier – The Explosive Smokin’ Joe

Federico Valverde plays down Liverpool and Chelsea links as Real Madrid midfielder addresses future

Federico Valverde plays down Liverpool and Chelsea links as Real Madrid midfielder addresses future

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo