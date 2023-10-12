How to watch Spain vs Scotland: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 qualifier today

The Tartan Army have so far amassed maximum points from a tough qualification group also containing Norway and Steve Clarke’s side only need to avoid defeat this evening to book their spot at next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Still, La Roja provide a stern test and boast a fearsome record in qualifiers played at home. While they were beaten in Glasgow earlier this year, Scotland’s journey to Seville this evening is undoubtedly their biggest task so far.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

Where to watch Spain vs Scotland

Read More

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 in the UK. Coverage begins at 7pm BST ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Viaplay Sports subscribers will also be able to watch live online on a live stream. A subscription costs from £9.99 per month in the UK.

Live blog: Follow all the action tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.