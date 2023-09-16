How to watch Wales vs Portugal for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

On only their second appearance at the tournament, Portugal are still waiting for their first victory having lost all four games in 2007 before sitting out the opening weekend in France.

Therefore, they remain something of an unknown quantity for this clash in Nice having beaten usual World Cup minnows the USA, absent from the finals this year, in their build-up.

Nonetheless all signs point to a Wales win after they edged Fiji in a thriller on the opening weekend.

With Australia up next weekend, Warren Gatland has rotated his XV heavily for this game.

Where to watch Wales vs Portugal

TV channel: In the UK, this afternoon’s game will be shown live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also watch all the action live online via the ITVX website and app.