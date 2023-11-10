Inkabi Zezwe Sets Sights on Grammy Glory. – After conquering South Africa, Inkabi Zezwe, the dynamic duo composed of South African musical powerhouses Sjava and Big Zulu, is now setting its sights on the Grammy’s.

Inkabi Zezwe’s “Ukhamba” album and the single “Umbayimbayi” have not only captivated audiences worldwide but have also achieved remarkable milestones, showcasing their undeniable excellence in music. In light of this, Warner Music Africa is thrilled to announce the submission of Inkabi Zezwe’s work for Grammy® Awards nomination consideration in several prestigious categories.

“Ukhamba,” the phenomenal album by Inkabi Zezwe, has taken the world by storm. With an impressive 36 million streams to date, the album has garnered a dedicated fan base from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom.

Inkabi Zezwe and Warner Music Africa have submitted both Ukhamba and Umbayimbayi under the following categories for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards:

Ukhamba – Best Global Music Album

Umbayimbayi – Best African Music Performance

Umbayimbayi – Best Global Music Performance

Ukhamba – Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Ukhamba – Immersive Audio Album

This album represents a celebration of exceptional musical artistry and a testament to the power of music in uniting cultures and hearts. A Grammy nomination would ensure that these remarkable compositions receive the recognition they deserve at the Grammy Awards®.

Notable Achievements for “Ukhamba” Include:

TRIPLE PLATINUM Certification for “UMBAYIMBAYI”

GOLD Certification for “SAYONA”

GOLD Certification for “KHAYA LAMI”

Inkabi Zezwe Music

In addition to their chart-topping success, Inkabi Zezwe boasts an impressive 84,400 YouTube subscribers, with the official music video for “Umbayimbayi” amassing an astounding 10 million views!

On various music charts, their tracks have consistently outshone others. “Umbayimbayi” secured the #8/100 spot on the Top 100 Music Videos SA and #19/100 on the Top 100 Songs SA on YouTube Charts. The official music video for “SAYONA” has garnered 2 million views and secured a place on the Top Music Videos chart.

Furthermore, Inkabi Zezwe’s music has been prominently featured on Apple Music charts and has garnered 339,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. The tracks have found homes on curated playlists across both platforms, showcasing their widespread appeal. This album encapsulates the spirit of world music, transcending boundaries and enchanting listeners worldwide.

Stream UKhamba here

About Inkabi Zezwe

Sjava

Sjava, whose real name is Jabulani Hadebe was born in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal in 1984. He began exploring music at age 10, forming his own acapella group ‘Abafana baseMpumalanga’ but his entertainment career was set in motion when he took on acting, starring in popular television shows such as Zone 14 and uGugu no Andile.

His debut album Isina Muva (2016) was his major transition into the music industry and earned him ‘Best Produced Album’ awards at both the Metro FM and South African Music (SAMA) award ceremonies in 2017. That same year, Sjava won the first DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Rising Star.

In 2018 Sjava was featured in the Kendrick Lamar-curated and Grammy-nominated Black Panther: The Album soundtrack. In the same year the superstar won a BET award for ‘Best International Act’ and released his sophomore album Umqhele which scored him ‘Best Afro-Pop Album’ and ‘Album of the Year wins at the 2019 SAMAs.

His recent album Isibuko (2023) maintains Sjava’s dedication to highlighting the human experience with a rich, bulbous, and ethereal soundscape.

Big Zulu

Born Siyabonga Nene in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal in 1987, Big Zulu transitioned into rap music in 2008. This, after a stint in the taxi industry. The rapper’s music is often filled with aspirational subject matter. This, fans have long gravitated towards.

He melds Maskandi and Hip-Hop with his gripping flow and cadence. Ushun Wenkabi his debut album was released in 2018. Yet, it was Zulu’s third album Ichwane Lenyoka (2021) that helped catapult him to superstardom. The album boasted the hits ‘Mali Eningi’ featuring Ntaba Yase Dubai and Riky Rick. ‘Inhlupheko’, featured Mduduzi Ncube and ‘Umuzi eSandton’ with Lwah Ndlunkulu.

As a testament to his persistence and talent, Big Zulu has won several awards. This includes Song of the year for ‘Mali Eningi’ and ‘Album of the Year’ at the 2021 SA Hip Hop Awards. The superstar has also won the ‘Collaboration of the Year’ at the 27th annual SAMA awards.

As Inkabi Zezwe

As a duo, Sjava and Big Zulu make up Inkabi Zezwe. A project that celebrates their connection as Zulu brothers and musicians. The collab places them at the precipice of an interesting moment in music and culture. Their music as individuals travel back and forth through traditional isiZulu music forms and more contemporary musical expressions.

Sjava is R&B and Afropop / Hip-Hop inclined. Whereas, Big Zulu uses Hip-Hop / Rap to negotiate his musical identity. This ambivalence of genres is a prime opportunity to imagine and create music. Not only an autobiographical anecdote of intimate worlds but as artists who are attentive to contemporary South Africa.

Their new music explores everything that matters to them, love, intimacy, joy, aspiration, and people. Inkabi Zezwe is about community and the beauty of shared experiences.

