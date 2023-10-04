Intence Marks 28th Birthday With Lead Single ‘Lesson’ From Upcoming Debut Album

For his 28th birthday today (October 3), Intence has released the lead single, Lesson, from his forthcoming debut album on VP Records, titled VOYAGE.

Produced by Nuh Brakes Records, Lesson finds Intence reflecting on the hardships and losses he’s suffered. He digs deep to offer painful truths of his past experiences over somber piano notes.

The single sounds off as a solemn victory lap for Intence in overcoming his adversities: “Wha reach we in a life, we call it blessing and wha teach mi in a life, mi call it lesson – and learn … To the top mi ah forward, mi ain’t stepping back”

Similar to songs like Deeds, OutRAGEous, Lonely Road, and Last Rose, Lesson has an introspective vein, a far cry from the usually debauched songs that his fan base has come to know.

The new release follows his others in the past two months, namely Skirmish, Toxic Relationship with Kizzy Don, Banquet, and Palm Angel – the latest series of tracks leading up to his debut album, VOYAGE. The project will be his first since 2021, after the Wounded EP and the Public Enemy No. 1 Mixtape.

In March 2021, Intence released the 12-track Public Enemy No. 1 Mixtape, featuring collaborations with Govana, Jah Cure, and I Waata. The album included songs such as Yah Now, All Dat, Believe, Understanding, Winning Streak, and Jumpstart.

Months later, in July of that year, he released the five-track EP Wounded, which explored themes of inner conflict, love, and loyalty.

As fans look towards the upcoming VOYAGE, the Jamaican artist declared (last April) that he’d be moving away from rapidly releasing new songs in an effort he described as “quality control”.

Intence, the No. 5 most-streamed artist on YouTube in Jamaica in 2022, broke onto the music scene in 2017 with the Boysie Records-produced single Jettlife, and has become known for songs such as Yahoo Boyz, Go Hard, Critics, Yeng, Heaven Passport, Clutcha, and New Gear.

Press play on the Davyfrsh-directed music video for Lesson above.