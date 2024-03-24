Invest in technology, Industry minister urges firms

CLOUDINE MATOLA

Mangaliso Ndlovu, the minister of Industry and Commerce, has encouraged local companies to consider investing in technology to increase productivity.

He made the remarks yesterday in the capital, Harare at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) e-Trade Readiness Assessment National Stakeholder Consultative Workshop for Zimbabwe.

According to him, the significance of digital technology and skill development cannot be overemphasized because of how crucial connectivity is to both business and interpersonal interactions.

“There is a beckoning need to enrich our digital space by retooling major facets of our economy in order to bring about the requisite agility and resilience and to deliver greater efficiencies across all value chains.

“The need for greater investment in digital technologies and skills development can never be overemphasised, in view of the fact that connectivity is the life-blood of both business transactions and human interactions,” said Ndlovu.

He added that the ministry of Industry and Commerce priorities the consumer rights as a way of promoting trustworthy online business.

“My Ministry prioritises the protection of consumer rights in the country including in the digital domain, in order to foster a trustworthy online e-commerce environment,” said Ndlovu.

Minister Ndlovu added that, this programme will help the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’ (MSMEs) to increase their production and be included into national economic development initiatives.

“This E trade ready Programme is poised to positively impact on the MSMEs capacity to enhance productivity and be mainstreamed into national economic development programmes,” he said.

