Investment in education key for national development

STAFF REPORTER

Investing in education mainly in vulnerable communities is key to creating products that run with the national development agenda, a local philanthropist has said.

Speaking after handing over dozens of educational materials at Bromley Primary school in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East province, Tatiana Sharpe, who is also WestProp Holdings Acting Chief Investment Officer (pictured) says there is need for stakeholders to remain alert on investment on education.

“The ultimate goal is to continue promote quality education for children in Zimbabwe to improve on literacy rate, efficiency rate, mathematical abilities so that people can be empowered to get jobs when they are older,” she said.

The donation was done by WestProp Holdings’ corporate social responsibility department that partnered Zimbabwe Publishing House in the initiative.

She said there was need for continuous monitoring on how schools were benefitting on the donations made with the ultimate view to empower pupils with life skills.

The school has over 300 pupils and at least 10 used to share a book before today’s handover.

