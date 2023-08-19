Ireland vs England LIVE! Rugby match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

It’s a third World Cup warm-up clash for Steve Borthwick & Co. this afternoon as the France tournament edges ever closer. A double-header against Wales produced one defeat and then a win back at Twickenham, but England are on the road again and find themselves at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.
A thrilling comeback victory on home soil last time out papered over concerning defensive lapses, the type of which Ireland are more than capable of punishing. Borthwick has made six changes, including George Ford coming in at fly-half after Owen Farrell’s now-rescinded red card. Courtney Lawes will wear the captain’s armband. Ellis Genge lined up at loosehead, Ben Youngs is scrum-half, and Manu Tuilagi returns at inside centre.
For Ireland, it’s a very similar team which won the Six Nations in March, beating England to seal the Grand Slam. Coach Andy Farrell has gone for experience after a fringe team beat Italy last time out. A victory today for the visitors would be a huge confidence boost ahead across the Channel. Follow the game LIVE below, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nick Purewal on the ground.
Owen Farrell: Why World Rugby have appealed England captain’s rescinded red card
World Rugby chiefs are understood to have appealed Owen Farrell’s rescinded red card to protect the good of the game.
The global governing body felt compelled to contest the decision to exonerate Farrell for his high tackle on Wales’ Taine Basham to defend the wide-ranging work carried out on player welfare.
Both Farrell and England’s conduct are beyond reproach, but World Rugby will contest the disciplinary panel’s reasoning in their decision.
Jack van Poortvliet ruled out of Rugby World Cup with surgery required on England star’s ankle injury
Jack van Poortvliet will miss the Rugby World Cup with an ankle injury, with Alex Mitchell called into England’s 33-man squad as his replacement.
Northampton scrum-half Mitchell joined England’s training camp at Pennyhill Park in Bagshot this morning, after Leicester star Van Poortvliet limped out of Saturday’s madcap 19-17 victory over Wales at Twickenham.
Steve Borthwick hits out at ‘disappointing’ Owen Farrell saga as England suffer appeal setback
A furious Steve Borthwick lambasted the Owen Farrell disciplinary saga, bemoaning the fact his England captain now has to wait until next week to discover his Rugby World Cup fate.
Farrell was sent off for a head-high tackle on Taine Basham in England’s 19-17 win over Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.
England ‘so far away’ from looking like winning the Rugby World Cup, says Lawrence Dallaglio
Lawrence Dallaglio believes England have never been further behind the world’s top teams so close to a Rugby World Cup.
England narrowly avoided slipping to an all-time low world ranking of ninth last weekend, by scraping a patchy 19-17 win over Wales at Twickenham.
Now Steve Borthwick’s men must face the world’s number-one ranked side Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.
Richard Wigglesworth confident England will fix misfiring attack before World Cup
England are yet to produce any real cogent, fluent attacking rugby halfway through their World Cup warm-up schedule.
Steve Borthwick and his coaches are unfazed by the startling position of two matches almost totally devoid of ingenuity, invention and steadily built phase-play attacks.
All the best teams in world rugby develop multi-phase attacking sequences as a matter of course. And yet England have failed to do that even once in 160 minutes.
Date set for World Rugby’s Owen Farrell appeal as ban looms
Owen Farrell will discover his Rugby World Cup fate on Tuesday.
Farrell’s appeal hearing for his rescinded red card will be held via video conference, where the disciplinary saga should finally come to a close.
The England skipper was sent off for a high tackle on Taine Basham in Saturday’s 19-17 win over Wales at Twickenham.
Ireland vs England prediction
Ireland to cruise to a dominant win.
Confirmed England lineup
England: Steward; Watson, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Ford, Youngs; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Ribbans, Lawes (capt), Earl, B Vunipola.
Replacements: Dan, Marler, Sinckler, Chessum, Willis, Care, Smith, Lawrence.
Confirmed Ireland lineup
Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O’Mahony, van der Flier, Prendergast.
Replacements: Herring, Loughman, Bealham, McCarthy, Doris, Murray, Crowley, Earls.
