Ireland vs England LIVE! Rugby match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

It’s a third World Cup warm-up clash for Steve Borthwick & Co. this afternoon as the France tournament edges ever closer. A double-header against Wales produced one defeat and then a win back at Twickenham, but England are on the road again and find themselves at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

A thrilling comeback victory on home soil last time out papered over concerning defensive lapses, the type of which Ireland are more than capable of punishing. Borthwick has made six changes, including George Ford coming in at fly-half after Owen Farrell’s now-rescinded red card. Courtney Lawes will wear the captain’s armband. Ellis Genge lined up at loosehead, Ben Youngs is scrum-half, and Manu Tuilagi returns at inside centre.


143 3 minutes read
