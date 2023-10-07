14
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates as bonus point sealed

137 2 minutes read


All eyes at the Rugby World Cup will fall upon Paris tonight as two familiar Six Nations rivals collide in a massive clash at the Stade de France, with a quarter-final berth on the line. Ireland currently sit second in Pool B with three wins to their name after defeating defending champions South Africa in an epic showdown last time out, with another victory for the world’s No1-ranked Test side this evening guaranteeing their last-eight spot as group winners.

It’s do or die for Scotland now, with a bonus-point win that denies Ireland any points enough to see them through to the knockout stages at the expense of Andy Farrell’s men. An unlikely triumph from the Scots by 21 points or more, meanwhile, would see both teams through at South Africa‘s expense, though there will certainly be no collusion on display.


