Ireland vs Scotland LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates as bonus point sealed

All eyes at the Rugby World Cup will fall upon Paris tonight as two familiar Six Nations rivals collide in a massive clash at the Stade de France, with a quarter-final berth on the line. Ireland currently sit second in Pool B with three wins to their name after defeating defending champions South Africa in an epic showdown last time out, with another victory for the world’s No1-ranked Test side this evening guaranteeing their last-eight spot as group winners.
It’s do or die for Scotland now, with a bonus-point win that denies Ireland any points enough to see them through to the knockout stages at the expense of Andy Farrell’s men. An unlikely triumph from the Scots by 21 points or more, meanwhile, would see both teams through at South Africa‘s expense, though there will certainly be no collusion on display.
Dan Sheehan and Iain Henderson are both drafted in by Farrell tonight, while opposite number Gregor Townsend has captain Jamie Ritchie back from injury and also hands a surprise start to Ali Price at scrum-half. Follow Ireland vs Scotland with Standard Sport’s live blog below!
Live updates
Ireland 31-0 Scotland
52 mins: It’s the Russell show at the moment, he’s trying to do this by himself. Drives towards the line, has the arm out ready for the one-handed offload but nobody there supporting him.
Scotland’s progress stalls, back for the penalty. Tap and go from the 5m line… and knocked on. Sums it all up.
Ireland 31-0 Scotland
50 mins: Russell with the 50:22, brilliant kick trickles into touch.
That’s about where the good news ends for Scotland. Graham can barely walk as he limps off the pitch, Horne on to replace him.
Ireland 31-0 Scotland
48 mins: Watch out.
Ireland changing pretty much their entire pack, they know the job is done now.
Sexton, Sheehan, Porter, Furlong, O’Mahony, and Beirne all off and wrapped up with New Zealand in mind.
Ireland 31-0 Scotland
46 mins: Sexton pulls the conversion attempt wide, with his final kick of the match.
His work is done, Ireland wisely decide to bring him off and save him for the quarter-finals. Crowley on for the 35 minutes or so that remain.
TRY! Ireland 31-0 Scotland | Dan Sheehan 44′
There’s the fifth try!
Scotland down to 14 and all over the place again, the try was inevitable.
Gibson-Park is loving life on the wing, getting so much space to run into. He flings the ball wide to Sheehan, who goes over in the corner.
Yellow card (Smith): Ireland 26-0 Scotland
Smith in fact started it by tripping Sexton, who shoved him in response and from there it all kicked off. Fagerson swiftly arrived on the scene.
TMO has talked Nic Berry through it all – sounds not particularly bothered about the shoving.
There is a yellow card though – Smith though for the initial trip. Sexton nodding along as the referee explains it.
Ireland 26-0 Scotland
It’s briefly calimed down, but Van der Merwe and O’Mahony have just started it all again.
Basically everyone got involved in that. Sexton told to take his players back and cool things down – he was involved in starting it all!
Ireland 26-0 Scotland
42 mins: Murray has come on for Ireland at half-time, replacing Lowe. Gibson-Park has shifted out to the wing.
Another spell of Scottish possession, building the phases until the crossfield kick is aimed towards Graham… can’t keep it in.
And now it’s all kicked off. Schoeman has thrown himself and Sheehan over the hoardings!
Back underway!
Up and running for the second-half!
