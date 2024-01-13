11
13
32
21
44
31
10
7
30
38
25
3
2
43
50
47
23
48
35
37
45
4
22
46
40
39
29
24
20
33
16
34
14
15
9
5
26
18
49
1
8

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

143 Less than a minute


The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off with the hosts big favourites to start with a win


Source link

143 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill set for England assessment on shoulder injury

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill set for England assessment on shoulder injury

Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle: Mohamed Salah nets brace as Reds go three points clear at top of Premier League

Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle: Mohamed Salah nets brace as Reds go three points clear at top of Premier League

Ireland vs New Zealand: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

Ireland vs New Zealand: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

Indian Spinners Destroy England Again

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo